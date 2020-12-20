Canelo Alvarez vs Smith: Are living stream, begin time, Television channel

CANELO ALVAREZ faces off from Britain’s Callum Smith in a substantial earth title showdown TONIGHT.

Alvarez last conquer Sergey Kovalev in his go up to gentle-heavyweight 13 months ago.

But the coronavirus pandemic and a lawful fight with his former promoters Golden Boy has saved him out of the ring – right until now.

The Mexican was supposed to acquire on Brit Billy Joe Saunders in May possibly, but will now acquire on 168 lbs WBA and Ring Magazine titleholder Smith alternatively.

What Television channel is Canelo vs Smith on and can I stream it are living?

Canelo vs Smith is live on DAZN UK.

DAZN is a streaming service which has been used in several territories across the globe so far, with its primary focus being boxing in the U.S.

But they have now expanded to more than 200 countries, including the UK.

You can down load the DAZN application onto your Good Tv set, cellular product or pill.

What British isles time does Canelo vs Smith begin?

Canelo Alvarez’s very long-awaited return to the ring normally takes place TONIGHT – Saturday December 19.

The bout ought to get underway in the early several hours of Sunday early morning in the Uk, between 4.30am and 5am GMT.

Protection of the event, which involves undercard fights, will commence at about 1am.

The struggle will just take position at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

2

2

Canelo vs Smith Entire CARD

Canelo Alvarez vs. Callum Smith

Marc Castro v TBA

Alexis Espino vs Ashton Sykes

Austin Williams vs Isiah Jones

Christian Alan Gomez Duran vs Angel Hernandez

Alexis Moline v TBA

Raymond Ford v Robert Greenwood

What have the fighters reported?

Canelo reported: “I am quite content to return to the ring and go on to make heritage.

“I am determined to carry on to be the finest, and I glimpse forward to fighting Callum Smith, who is a single of the very best at 168 lbs.”

Smith commented: “I have desired a significant battle considering that starting to be earth winner, so I am pleased that in the course of these tough moments we can deliver to the admirers a combat amongst the quite best in the division.

“I definitely imagine I [will] conquer him and will prove that 168 lbs is my division.”

Hottest odds

Canelo 2/9

Draw 25/1

Smith 10/3

