Canelo Alvarez Net Worth: Boxing Champion’s Purse History!

Mexican professional boxer Saul Alvarez. He has held world titles in three different weight classes since 2018: middleweight (WBA), super-middleweight (WBC), and lineal (Ring magazine and lineal) since 2018, and middleweight (IBF) and super-middleweight (WBA) since May 2019 and December 2018, respectively.

I. Childhood and Adolescence

On July 18, 1990, Saul Alvarez entered this world in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. He began to ride horses as a child on the farm his family ran.

There are eight members of the lvarez family; he is the youngest of the group. All seven of his brothers are boxers. Ramón Alvarez, Ricardo Alvarez, and Rigoberto Alvarez, all welterweight boxers, are his siblings.

How Much Money Has Saul Alvarez Made Over His Life’s Work?

Pro boxer Saul Alvarez, aka “Canelo,” of Mexico has a $180 million fortune. He competes in the Light Middleweight division. It has been said that Alvarez is the best boxer pound for pound, and he has won four world titles in different weight classes. To this point, Saul Alvarez has been a tough out for every opponent he’s faced.

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez’s main purse history

Sugar Shane Mosely: 1.2 million dollars

Josesito Lopez: $2 million

Floyd Mayweather: $12 million

Miguel Cotto: $5 million

Amir Khan: $25 million

Gennady Golovkin I: 40 million dollars

Gennady Golovkin II: 30 million dollars

Total: $115 million

Lifetime Income

Manny Pacquiao, widely regarded as the best boxer in the world, reportedly turned down $65 million to fight Saul in Mexico. Alvarez, on the other hand, would have a lot more opportunity to cash in on key fights for huge paydays.

After fighting and defeating Sugar Shane Mosley on May 5, 2012, Saul Alvarez took home a $1.2 million payday. After defeating Josesito Lopez on September 16, 2012, Saul Alvarez won a $2 million purse and a $100,000 knockout bonus from Golden Boy Promotions.

Saul got $12 million for fighting Mayweather, including a $5 million payment and a share of the PPV earnings he made even though he lost the bout. Saul Alvarez won $5 million after defeating Miguel Cotto on November 21, 2015. The fight generated $58 million in domestic income for HBO thanks to the 900,000 PPV purchases. After defeating Amir Khan in May 2016, Saul Alvarez made between $15 and $25 million. According to the NCAS, the live gate was above $7 million.

It is estimated that Saul made $44 million in endorsements and boxing purses between June 2017 and June 2018. The Golovkin fight netted Alvarez about $40 million, with ESPN reporting a live gate of over $20 million. Canelo received $25 million to simply show up for their rematch in September 2018. More than $94 million in PPV purchases were made for the rematch.

Canelo’s Charities and His Own Foundation

Canelo’s meteoric climb to prominence hasn’t caused him to lose touch with his hometown, where he continues to volunteer extensively. One week after his major fight against Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, he donated $1 million to earthquake victims in Mexico.

To help youngsters with cancer in Guadalajara, Mexico, he has given $26,500. It has also made a public offer of assistance to other groups working with kids.

Canelo enjoys the benefits of his fame as an athlete. In the course of his career, the boxer has signed numerous endorsement deals. Since the beginning of his partnership with Under Armour in 2012, he has exclusively worn the brand’s clothing and equipment in all of his camps and bouts.

Canelo also signed a contract with Everlast in 2014, and the company has sponsored his gloves for a number of matches. At this moment, he has the support of Tecate, a Mexican beer brand. Hennessy, a major producer of alcoholic beverages, is an Alvarez business partner as well.

According to Forbes, Canelo Alvarez earns $2 million annually from endorsements and sponsors.

Summary

Today, Saul Alvarez is among the sport’s elite. Since 2018, he has held the WBA, WBC, Ring magazine, and lineal middleweight titles, giving him a total of six world championships over three weight divisions.

In November of 2022, Saul Alvarez had a net worth of $18o million