Candyman retelling in Nia DaCosta goes into August 2021

I only looked at the mirror and discovered that a chilling message scrawled in blood beneath the glass. It states”Universal and MGM have transferred Nia DaCosta’s CANDYMAN into August 27, 2021.” Formerly the retelling of this timeless 1990s terror story has been slated for a June 2020 launch, although the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the picture to be postponed till October. When that did not seem as if it was going to workout, Candyman was hauled in the calendar. Can August provide the hook-handed nightmare guy lots of time to arrive at theatres? I surely hope so since there is a long way off, and if the world does not have its act together by then, what exactly are we doing?

The narrative takes audiences back into Chicago’s Cabrini Green area in which the legend of Candyman is still very much alive. Literary artist Anthony McCoy, performed with Yahya Abdul-Mateen IIand moves right into a condominium in Cabrini and finds himself getting entangled in the legend. It soon becomes evident that Candyman is much more than only a spooky story and a peculiar relationship starts between the supernatural killer along with McCoy.

Nia DaCosta leads from a script she co-wrote together with Jordan Peele and Win Rosenfeld. Joining Mateen II from the movie have been co-stars Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Colman Domingo, Vanessa A. Williams, Rebecca Spence, Cassie Kramer, along with the first Candyman, Tony Todd.

Nia DaCosta’s CANDYMAN is currently scheduled to arrive in theatres on August 27, 2021.