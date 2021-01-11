Candace Owens suggests Democrats ‘starting to sound like ISIS’ and will not make Trump supporters ‘magically disappear in fear’

CANDACE Owens took to social media on Sunday to say Democrats have “starting up to seem like ISIS” and will not make supporters of President Donald Trump “magically disappear in panic.”

The right-wing commentator tweeted on Saturday night time in response to Previous CIA Director John O. Brennan’s publish about folks searching to acquire nationwide redemption.

Owens, a 31-year-outdated conservative author, wrote: “Who the true hell do these Democrats believe they are?

“NO A person IS Inquiring YOU PSYCHOPATHS FOR REDEMPTION. We supported him then— we assist him now.

“MAKE. The united states. Good. Once more. Choose your brown-shirt strategy to China.”

Her tweet followed Brennan’s article, which read: “Everyone now seeking nationwide redemption by professing to no more time aid Trump will have to admit how incorrect it was to overlook & help his corrupt, dishonest, & divisive agenda.

“Whole denunciation of a despot’s legacy is needed to eradicate any remaining malignancy.”

A number of minutes just after Owens’ initial tweet, she followed up by likening Dems to a terrorist group broadly referred to as Islamic Point out.

Owens wrote: “Democrats are pretty much starting to seem like ISIS.

“‘Recite the Quran or get your head chopped off, now!’

“Unquestionably psychopathic. You will not make President Trump and his 75 million voters magically vanish or cower in anxiety.”

Her tweets come days soon after hundreds of Trump supporters pressured their way into the Capitol creating in an try to prevent the certification of Biden’s election gain.

A handful of days back, Owens told left-wing critics that she “stands with just about every patriot in this state” and would not regret her support for Donald Trump.

Owens wrote to Twitter on Thursday night: “Just a swift tweet to remind all of you leftists that I have zero shame about having supported @realDonaldTrump for the previous 4 many years and I stand unapologetically with every single patriot in this place.

“Your smears have and will carry on to inspire me. I will by no means be silenced.”

Wednesday’s unrest adopted Trump’s speech to supporters at a rally in Washington, DC.

“We’re heading to walk down to the Capitol,” the president claimed. “And we’re gonna cheer on our courageous senators and congressmen and females.

Trump extra: “And we’re most likely not likely to be cheering, so significantly for some of them, since you can under no circumstances get again our nation with weak point, you have to demonstrate toughness and you have to be sturdy.”

In the meantime, Nancy Pelosi reported on Sunday the Property of Reps “will commence” with the article content of impeachment in opposition to President in the wake of the Capitol Hill riots.

And a Pro-Trump team is urging protesters to go to an additional march on the Capitol this week – and to “arrive armed at personalized discretion.”