Can’Braxton Family Values’ Tackle Tamar Braxton’s Suicide Attempt? What’s Sisters Trina & Towanda Revealed

“Braxton Family Values” is back for the seventh year, and also the reality series will handle Tamar Braxton’s recent suicide effort.

“Extra’s” Nate Burleson talked with Tamar’s sisters Trina and Towanda, that opened up how far the season will concentrate on what went along with her. Towanda stated,”I would not say it does not concentrate on Tamar and exactly what she is going through, mentally, and also the rest of the matter; we have certainly touched it because naturally we must strike the elephant in the room. It is really only a difficult situation, then we keep it going since we strive to be sensitive to mental wellness.”