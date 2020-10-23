News

Canadian Milos Raonic drops out earlier European Open quarterfinal with trauma

October 23, 2020
ANTWERP, Belgium – Canada’s Milos Raonic has removed in the European Open due to a stomach strain.

The No. 5 seed, by Thornhill, Ont., has been scheduled to face No. 4 seed Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria at a quarterfinal in the ATP Tour 250 hard-court occasion on Friday.

Dimitrov had been given a walkover win and will face No. 8 seed Alex p Minaur of Australia or even American Marcos Giron from the semifinals.

South African qualifier Lloyd Harris confronts France’s Ugo Humbert along with No. 3 seed Karen Khachanov of Russia matches Great Britain’s Daniel Evans from another quarterfinals.

Plagued by injuries during his career, Raonic has been coming from an end to the semifinals a week in a championship at St. Petersburg, Russia. He’s rated 19th on the planet.

This report from The Canadian Press was published

