Canada’s Auger-Aliassime bounced from Cologne Championship semifinal from Schwartzman

COLOGNEY – Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime dropped to Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman 4-6, 7-5, 4-6 from the semifinal of this Cologne Championship on Saturday.

Schwartzman will confront top-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany in Sunday’s final.

Zverev improved by defeating Jannik Sinner, Italy, 7-6 (3), 6-3 in the other semifinal.

This had been the very first time that the entire world No. 22 Auger-Aliassime had confronted ninth-ranked Schwartzman.

The Canadian had four specialists to Schwartzman’s not one, but also committed eight double faults into the Argentinian’s two.

Schwartzman was working for the match at 5-4 in the second set until Auger-Aliassime won another few matches to force a decider. Schwartzman subsequently broke that the Canadian’s serve twice at the beginning of the next place to place him on track for success.

Schwartzman explained it could be a difficult struggle to play Zverev at the closing, awarded Zverev’s powerful form throughout the past fourteen days at Cologne.

“He is the undefeated guy so much so perhaps tomorrow would be the first game he’s going to lose,” Schwartzman said. “It is definitely going to be quite tough. He’s confidence. He is playing really good tennis.”

The German Group of Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies topped Marcus Daniell of both New Zealand and also Philipp Oswald of Austria 6-4, 6-3 at the doubles semifinal.

— With files from The Associated Press.

This report from The Canadian Press was initially released Oct. 24, 2020.