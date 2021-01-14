Can you travel to the United kingdom from Brazil?

[ad_1]
The Federal government is making ready to announce a travel ban from Brazil and a quantity of other South American nations around the world.
The Covid-19 functions committee fulfilled at Thursday lunchtime to discuss the issue, with an announcement predicted shortly, in accordance to Sky News.
It will come amid issue over a new coronavirus pressure that has emerged in Brazil.
Travel bans have already been released for people coming from South Africa, in response to a new pressure that designed there.
