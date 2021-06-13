Can Koeman make Barcelona win UCL in 2021-22

News from La LIGA as Barcelona confirms the date of beginning their new season and more importantly, the last chance for Koeman from Joan Laporta.

Barcelona has gone six seasons without winning the UEFA Champions League. With Joan Laporta completely in charge of the big changes at the club, Barcelona will certainly be desperate to make themselves count.

Manager Ronald Koeman knows about the last chance being provided by the President. And Gerard Pique might also decide to hang up his boots pretty soon.

Hence, winning the UCL will happen to be the only chance to revive the position of Barcelona in world football.

After a very hectic 2020/21 year, the new season begins to take shape for the Blaugranas. Ronald Koeman and company are expected back by the beginning of July.



✍️ Joav Pedrazahttps://t.co/J2cnZ6mYRH — Blaugranagram (@Blaugranagram) June 9, 2021

Koeman needs more efficiency in Barcelona attack

We all remember the 2nd leg against PSG in this years’ UCL campaign. If Ousmane Demebe had been more efficient in converting those chances in 1st half, things could’ve been different.

With Sergio Aguero alongside Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann, the attack has everything they require. Barcelona just needs to improve their efficiency infront of goals.

Ronald Koeman should try to make every other player more impactful on the pitch. Lionel Messi can definitely turn things around, but Barcelona should prepare beyond him.

Likes of introducing La Masia and Young talents

Barcelona President Joan Laporta has already stated that La Masia players will earn more chances under his regime.

He has requested Ronald Koeman to involve players like Riqui Puig, Ilaix Moriba and Ansu Fati in their attack. With the arrival of Royal Emerson, Koeman might decide to experiment Sergino Dest on the left back as well.

Hence, hopes will remain high from Koeman as this season will likely be his last at the club.