Can I go to a museum? What the tier procedure means for art fans

Tier 3

Even with staying reserved for locations with extremely significant, or promptly soaring regions of infection, non-vital stores can keep open up. The case in point of Liverpool, which moved from tier 3 to tier 2, gives some hope that parts may be able to shrug off the most draconian procedures if their infection premiums start off to slide. London will join this tier from midnight, December 15.

Nonetheless, in this tier, all indoor entertainment venues need to close. Museums, galleries, theatres and concert halls will go darkish. The constraints also implement to indoor facilities in generally outdoor venues, these as sculpture parks, botanical gardens and landmarks.

You are also discouraged from keeping ‘unnecessary’ outings outside of your tier place, which includes overnight visits. In addition, as with tier two, you deliver your tier limits with you. So illicit breaching of county traces to get your museum fix is a no-no.

Tier 4

Under Tier 4 restrictions, non-essential retailers have to close and individuals have to stay at dwelling or in their possess backyard at all times, apart for reasonable excuses these kinds of as perform, essential procuring or training.

As a result, beneath Tier 4 constraints, all enjoyment venues will have to near, like museums, cinemas and generate-through gatherings.