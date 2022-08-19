Camping Hacks: Camping Hacks & Tricks to Make Your Tent the Comfiest Place on Earth

Use these innovative strategies to optimize your camping trips. These entertaining camping suggestions raise the bar for your outdoor pursuits. Discover storage solutions for camping gear that you’ll wish you’d used earlier.

Fishing Rod Cabinet

This is for all of you who are addicted to fishing. Where do you store your rods when the fishing season is over and the equipment is unloaded from the truck? You can either purchase or create a stylish storage rack. In any case, you are sacrificing valuable wall space until spring. Here is a direct remedy: Attach wire shelves in short sections with screws to your ceiling. Simply use bolt cutters to remove pieces of the wire if the handles don’t fit. Until your subsequent fishing trip, your poles will be securely out of the way. PVC pipe can also be used to store fishing rods.

Drink Holders that Are Non-Slip

While camping, we enjoy reading while enjoying a nice beverage in an Adirondack chair, but if we set a drink down, even the slightest movement would cause it to fall off the edge. We used a 3-inch hole saw to drill a hole in a chair’s arm to fix the issue. We crossed two short lengths of heavy-duty strapping at the bottom and attached the straps underneath the arm with two-part epoxy glue.

Winter Sledding

A plastic snow sled can be used year-round. Ours have been used to transport plants, sacks of concrete, and yard waste. With ease, the sled travels across gravel, grass, and sand. Even moving camping equipment from our car to our campground was made possible by it.

Organizer for Fishing Rods

We developed this simple fishing rod organizer because we were weary of seeing our fishing rods tangled. All you need for this do-it-yourself garage storage system is a section of a 3-inch PVC pipe and a foam pool noodle. Drill the PVC pipe with 1-inch holes spaced every 4 inches. Cut four-inch-diameter incisions in the foam noodle with a utility knife. Place the pool noodle such that at least two of the slits are above studs when it is mounted to the wall. To attach the noodle to the wall, separate those slits, insert a fender washer, and use 2-inch screws. After that, insert your fishing rods into the PVC pipe and screw it to the wall beneath it at a convenient height.

‘Tinker’ Swiss Army

I have a lovely, razor-sharp folding knife and a multi-tool that I adore. Along with me, they go fishing and camping. The Swiss Army Tinker, though, is the knife that I carry with me every other day of the year. The Phillips-head screwdriver is inexpensive for the majority of campers, so losing it isn’t particularly upsetting. It’s also lightweight and small, and I use it a lot—roughly a thousand times every weekend. It’s not ideal—I wish the knife would take a sharper edge—but in my DIY life, it’s “the one that gets used.”

Pvc Knife Stands

It can be difficult to transport kitchen knives safely on picnics and camping vacations. So, using two PVC pipes, caps, and a reader, someone created knife containers. He adhered the cap on one end and left the other unglued, leaving an ‘X’ mark. He will always be aware of which end to open.

Backcountry Repair Tool

“I spend a lot of time outside, doing anything from canoeing to trekking to fishing to camping. And because I do my own repairs, I feel driven to always have a repair kit with me. Naturally, the kit varies based on the trip, but these are some of the things I frequently bring. A multi-tool, duct tape, paracord, and zip ties are a few that are fairly obvious. The others, though, aren’t A trip saver could be a piece of aluminum tube that fits over a broken tent pole. You can truly see what you’re doing when you perform modest repairs by using a portable magnifier. And among the most practical objects, you can take is a thin wire. Wrap it, twist it, and use it to “stitch” It is durable, heat resistant, and non-elastic. I’ve fixed everything with it, from a boat to my boot, dozens of times.