Camilla Luddington Talks About This Enormous’Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 17 Premiere Surprise!

Throughout a brand new interview using E! News, the 36-year old celebrity discussed the sudden ending second which featured the yield of Patrick Dempsey‘s Dr. Derek Shepherd, showing that she had been among those lucky ones who understood about his own return.

“I discovered of [showrunner] Krista [Vernoff],” Camilla shared. “I did not know that a few actors did not understand. I thought we knew, but I suppose we did not.”

Camilla also remembered how from the premiere script,” it stated that Ellis Grey (Kate Burton) are the one to fulfill Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) around the shore, but confessed that it did not feel right.

“There is something about this…that is bizarre,” Camilla remembers believing. “And Krista told me was Patrick, and I had been thinking to myself there is no way both of these celebrities will visit the shore in the center of the afternoon with a whole lot of crew and also a film is not gont be obtained, or it is not gonna escape, or someone is not gont state anything. Plus it did not. I am so happy as it might have spoiled this awesome surprise for those fans last night”

