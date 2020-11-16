Camilla Luddington Responds to Criticism of Grey’s On Place Masks

Grey’s Anatomy fans have had a good deal to say about a week’s shocking period 17 premiere. When most fans were so thrilled, the others voiced concerns concerning the series’s mask usage. Camilla Luddington, that performs Jo about the long-running ABC clinical group, reacted Monday, Nov. 16 into some Twitter user that criticized the actress for”squandering PPE” by sporting a KN95 mask involving takes, as opposed to a disposable mask. “Should you find some people sporting KN95so behind the scenes it is because we’re wearing our costume covers,” Luddington published. “We do not also get an excess KN95 to put on between demands” Before this season, the show’s team got praise for donating materials amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic. Showrunner and executive producer Krista Vernoff informed E! News at an announcement in April that the show had contributed a”backstock of gloves and dresses” into health-care employees on the front lines. “We’re overwhelmed by gratitude to our healthcare employees during this incredibly tough time,” Vernoff stated at the moment,”and along with these contributions, we’re doing our job to assist them by staying home”