Camila Mendes & Maya Hawke into Star Back in Netflix Dark Comedy’Strangers’

Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke are decked out to get a new film!

The 26-year old Riverdale celebrity and also the 22-year-old Stranger Items celebrity will be starring in the forthcoming Netflix film Strangers, Deadline reports.

Directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, the film”is called a subverted Hitchock-ian dark humor featuring the funniest protagonists of : teenage girls. It follows Drew (Alpha, ” woman ) and Eleanor (beta, alt woman ) who, following a covert meet-cute, group up to really go after each other’s emptiness.”

Within the last couple of months, now Camila was busy filming the newest period of Riverdale at Vancouver. The series is set to return in January 2021.

Only a couple of weeks back, Maya started filming the newest season of Stranger Things. Watch the collection pics!

In case you missed this, Maya Hawke would soon be starring in a brand new film with one of the parents.