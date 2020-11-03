Camila Cabello Explains Her Vote in Presidential Election 2020

Camila Cabello is starting about casting her vote.

The 23-year old”Havana” singer obtained blunt at a place about Election Day on Tuesday (November 3).

“I did not vote for a Democrat or a Republican. I hunted for personality, decency, justice, TRUTH and TRUST from the pioneer of the state. I hunted for a President who believes in good, that can safeguard the morals and principles of the nation, rather than betray them. I hunted to get a land of opportunity, no matter where you come from or what you want. I voted for somebody that thinks families fit together and kids ought to be in universities, not cages. I hunted for actual direction and a belief at the America that I wish to view,” she wrote.

“Today, our votes mean more than they ever have previously. We’ve got a decision to declare someone in office who thinks in uswe have a decision to select a leader which follows the mathematics and worth that the lifestyles of the American individuals. That is our opportunity to become part of history, to be the creation that produces real and lasting change, but change only occurs if we appear and make our voices heard by casting our ballots. I voted for somebody who’s not in it for himself, but still is at it for each one of us. Someone who does not enjoy dividing us, however, one that works hard to provide us all together. That is why I searched for @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris,” she continued.

“For those who have not already resolved, affirm that your polling place, assess what IDs you will need to attract, and ensure your voice is discovered tomorrow! To learn more about votes in your region, visit iwillvote.com! #TodosConBiden #BidenHarris”

Here are some actors who’ve endorsed Joe Biden, also here are some actors who’ve endorsed Donald Trump.

Here is where to locate a polling location on where you are.