Camila Cabello Chopped Off All Her Hair! Watch The Pics!

Here is something fresh to get Shawn Mendes to compose a tune about!

Camila Cabello shared with a really revolutionary hair transformation Instagram on Thursday. The singer was rocking locks because before her Fifth Harmony times, therefore any new’do will be great news for your Cuban-born attractiveness — but that can be a serious dip!

Using a stunning snap of her curled trimming, the pop superstar composed:

“LOST MY SHORT HAIR VIRGINITY!!!! I have had long hair all of my life it is TIME TO FEEL THE AIR ON THESE SHOULDERS BABY photocredit: @shawnmendes ❣️❣️❣️❣️”

(c) Camila Cabello/Instagram

Connected: Camila Shuts Down Breakup Rumors, Toasts Her’Enjoy’ Shawn In Mushy Post!

That last piece was an editBTW, following her BF commented searching for”picture” In My Blood celebrity was rewarded with his post, including Camila wrapped him around as a koala bear. The caption was just,”heheheheheh.”

Now that is what we predict giving credit where it is due!

Shawn has imputed the prior girlbander, who recently wrapped up production in her very first movie, not just with inspiration for older tunes, but with assisting complete his brand new ones. He advised Radio.com:

“She was a winner with this record. I recall back when I started lots of the concepts and they believed a tiny bit intimidating. She was like,’Proceed going, keep moving.’ And she’d do that thing, for example, after a month,’Hey, only a reminder, this particular notion you are on is amazing. It is likely to make people feel something very unique. Do not stop. Do not stop. Do not cease.'”

Yet another shot of this brand new’perform from Camila’s IG narrative. / (c) Camila Cabello/Instagram

Seems like there is much more in store with this new chapter compared to striking makeovers! We can not wait to learn what those two lovebirds are cooking up.

[Image via WENN/Avalon/Camila Cabello/Instagram.]