Entertainment

Cameron Diaz Shows The Ancient 2000s Reality Show That Nicole Richie is Re-Watching

November 12, 2020
1 Min Read
Cameron Diaz Reveals The Early 2000s Reality Show That Nicole Richie is Re-Watching

Nicole Richie is a large fan of the ancient 2000s reality series!

The 39-year old jewellery designer close buddy and sister-in-law Cameron Diaz shown through a meeting with Danny Pellegrino’s What Iconic podcast which Nicole nonetheless watches older episodes of Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey‘s reality series Newlyweds.

“She sees older Newlyweds on YouTube,” Cameron‘s Avaline Wine cofounder Katherine Power shared. “I have done that earlier. Both which I return to YouTube is Newlyweds and I have gone back into Rich Girls on MTV.”

In case you forgot, Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica ran on MTV for 3 seasons from 2003 into 2005 and followed up the few first days of union. The series ended in 2005 a few months until they called it quits.

In her new memoir Open Book, Jessica showed how she advised Nick she needed a divorce.

About the author

View All Posts
Mary  Woods

Mary  Woods

Mary Woods is very close to TV programs and series and spend his most of the time on the TV screen and rest on writing blogs from those serials to TheNewsPocket. And make you updated about every single update in this section.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment