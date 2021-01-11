Cambridge in cellular solutions deal with Northern Ireland organization Barclay Communications

A Northern Ireland telecommunications organization has secured a £3m contract to supply the University of Cambridge with cellular alternatives for its schools and departments.

arclay Communications explained it had won the contract as a result of an intense tendering method marking.

The offer, to equip Cambridge’s 31 colleges and 150 departments, is a person of the largest in the firm’s 24-year history.

The new organization settlement will see it deliver in excess of 5,000 cell connections that will be accessed by all schools and departments.

Britt Megahey, managing director of Barclay Communications, said: “We are delighted to have been appointed as the most well-liked provider to College of Cambridge and its affiliated organisations by using a rigorous tender gain that saw us compete with some of the world’s most renowned comms providers.

“Securing this agreement is a testomony that we are responding to the new and rapidly-switching interaction demands of firms in all places, with the most effective, progressive and cost-powerful remedies.”

The company gives cellular remedies, hosted and preset line telephone devices, WorkPal, its personal workforce administration program and a assortment of IT expert services and guidance.

Belfast Telegraph