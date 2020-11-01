Cam Newton: I Am Not Changing How I Dress!!

NFL celebrity Cam Newton has reacted to criticism concerning his flashy manner of dress — he says he is not changing something!

” I know I return to a lot of unique individuals so many distinct ways, and that is alright. You know everything, he is just perfect. But I am not changing how I dress. I am sorry,” he explained. “I really don’t know Jeff, but I’d say that — I really do certain things due to the culture I am from. And where I am from — I do not understand where Jeff is out, and that I do not need to harp on it — but let us just say he is ideal.”

The Jeff he’s speaking to will be retired NFL player Jeff Garcia, who had the following to say about Cam’s exceptional sense of style.

“You enter this match with just two touchdowns, four interceptions, you pulled what, three additional interceptions? You get hauled from the next half, there is nothing good heading your own way. Why do you dressing like this to attract more awareness of your self? I would be attempting to request the gear managers,’Place me on your jock sock cart and then creep me at the rear door and I will appear on the area and get the very best that I could.'”