Cam Newton Defends Unique Wardrobe Alternatives Amid Criticism: I am Not Changing How I Dress

Cam Newton Defends Particular Allergic Alternatives Amid Criticism: I am Not Changing How I Dress

Apart from his abilities on the soccer field, New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton is also famous for his intriguing style choices. However, not everybody is a fan.

Retired San Francisco 49ers participant Jeff Garcia shared his ideas before this week also stated:

“You enter this match with 2 touchdowns, four interceptions, you snapped everything, three additional interceptions? You get hauled from the next half, there is nothing good heading your own way. Why do you dressing like this to attract more awareness of your self? I would be attempting to request the gear managers,’Place me on your jock sock cart and then creep me at the rear door and I will appear on the area and get the very best that I could. ”’

It did not take long for Cam Newton to react to what some might find as a sudden reaction. He explained while to The Greg Hill Prove:

“You know what’s crazy? I concur with him. Along with also the simple fact he’s a former participant, he’s got every right to state that. And before that happens, so be it. But that is another opinionated notion, and it is reasonable to state.”

However, he said nobody should expect him to change things up anytime soon, or in any respect.

” I know I return to a lot of distinct individuals so many distinct ways, and that is alright. You know everything, he is just perfect. But I am not changing how I dress. I am sorry.”

He lasted:

“I do not know Jeff, but I’d say that: I really do certain things due to the culture I am from. And where I am from — I do not understand where Jeff is out of, and that I do not need to harp on it — but let us just say he is perfect.”

What would you believe of Cam Newton’s answer? Comment and tell us.