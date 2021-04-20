Call of Duty Warzone update Season 3: Map event time reveals new Cold War S3 dates | Gaming | Entertainment

Call of Duty Warzone Season 3 kicks off this week, and a big part of it will be the upcoming Nuke Event. Operation Rapid Sunder is expected to start Season 3 with a big Warzone update, the replacement of Verdansk with a new map layout. Transporting fans to a new version of Verdansk will include revamped locations and POIs to check out across all platforms. But before that happens, a new Warzone update needs to be released. And according to the latest teaser shared by Activision, there’s going to be more than just one event to keep track of. A new video posted on the Call of Duty social media page lists four different times across two days. This video doesn’t come with any more details regarding what will happen, and all the news shared about the new map has been from leaks. But what this new video suggests is that this week’s Season 3 Nuke Event will happen in four chunks.

The first part of the Warzone event – referred to as Operation Rapid Sunder – will begin at 8pm BST on April 21 and will run for around two hours. The second part of the Season 3 kickstarter will continue at 10pm BST. This will be followed by the next part of the COD event going live at 5am BST on April 22 and finally concluding at 8pm BST on the same day. This schedule is based on the video shared by Activision and could change when more information is shared. So the Warzone Season 3 event times are as follows for now: April 21: 8PM BST / 10PM BST – Second Part / 10PM BST April 22: 5AM BST / 8PM BST – Second Part / 8PM BST

Activision has only hinted at what they have planned for Verdansk, telling gamers this week: “The situation in Verdansk has hit a critical level. It seems the combat zone has become too dangerous for even a Tier 1 Operator to survive in. “Is a conflagration imminent? The answer is still unknown, though it is recommended you clear your schedule for the week and ready yourself for a crescendo of utter chaos within the Warzone. “Be certain you’re available for Operation Rapid Sunder throughout Wednesday, April 21 and beyond. “Armistice Central Command will be communicating directly to all Operators with further instructions, starting at 12 PM Pacific Time on April 21. Return to the Call of Duty blog—and to Warzone—on this date to receive updates.” From what has been shared so far, several playlists will be going live at different times, offering varying missions and challenges. It’s unclear if there will be rewards for joining in on the latest Warzone event, and how it will be balanced between PvP and PvE.