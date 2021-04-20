Call of Duty Warzone Season 3 times and dates for COD events and updates | Gaming | Entertainment
Activision has revealed dates and times for Season 3 of Call of Duty Black Ops and Warzone.
Unlike previous Call of Duty seasons – which haven’t been particularly time-friendly to UK fans – Season 3 will kick off
That’s based on the timings revealed by Activision in a recent Call of Duty Black Ops and Warzone teaser tweet.
According to the tweet, fans can expect the new season to kick off in multiple stages.
First up is an event that runs from 8pm until 10pm BST on April 21. This is followed by another event immediately after, from 10pm BST until 5am BST.
A longer period of time will be set aside for the third stage of the new season, which runs from 5am BST on April 22 until 8pm BST on the same day.
The final stage of the new season runs for just one hour, from 8pm UK time until 9pm UK time.
Presumably, Season 3 will kick off in full at 9pm in the UK, which makes a change from all of the early morning starts of previous seasons.
According to previous reports, the Black Ops Season 3 update will be available to download from 5am BST on April 21, while the Warzone Season 3 update launches at 5am BST on the morning of April 22.
“The Season Three update will be available for Black Ops Cold War on April 20 at 9 PM PT and will be available for Warzone April 21 at 9 PM PT,” reads an Activision post.
It’s worth updating the game as early as possible, because the huge Season 3 patch introduces a ton of new content.
New multiplayer maps include Yamantau and Diesel on day one, followed by Standoff and Duga later in the season.
Multiplayer modes, meanwhile, include Sticks and Stones at launch, as well as Multi-Team Elimination further down the line.
Season 3 also introduces a new Warzone event, which tasks players with completing challenges in order to hunt down Adler.
“Starting with the launch of Season Three, the new ‘Hunt for Adler’ limited-time event will task Operators with unique in-game challenges in both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone to learn of Adler’s whereabouts.
“Complete these Intel Challenges to unlock Event rewards, including Weapon Charms, Calling Cards, a new Operator Skin, and more.
“You can find more details about this event in the Seasonal Event tab on the main menu between Play and Weapons once Season Three kicks off in Warzone. Once you’ve completed a full set of challenges in either Black Ops Cold War or Warzone over the course of the event, you’ll unlock an exclusive Adler skin for use in both games!”
Needless to say, the Warzone map will also undergo big changes, as Verdansk gets a makeover.