Call of Duty Cold War update today: When does Season 3 of Cold War start? | Gaming | Entertainment

Call of Duty Cold War Season 3 update news

UPDATE: Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War update 1.16 has been released and is available to download across all platforms. The only downside is that gamers are going to have to wait a little longer until Call of Duty Season 3 starts. For gamers tracking this week’s S3 release, Call of Duty Cold War Season 3 is starting on Thursday, April 22, but not until a big patch for Warzone has been released on PS4, Xbox One and PC. More details on this can be found below but Treyarch has confirmed that Season 3 of Call of Duty Cold War will be starting at 5am BST on Thursday, April 22. ORIGINAL: The Season 3 release date for Call of Duty Cold War is scheduled for this week, and there’s plenty of new content being planned for the launch. And to keep up with all the latest changes, gamers will need to download a few Call of Duty Cold War updates for both Black Ops and Warzone. Activision has warned gamers that this week’s COD patches will be arriving on different days. But the good news is that Cold War Season 3 will be kicking off at the same time for everyone, no matter what game they are playing.

So even if you’re not playing Warzone and don’t need to download the next update, you will still be waiting the same amount of time for the new content. This week will see a lot of focus on Warzone, as it’s getting a revamped Verdnask alongside a special event. But that doesn’t mean Season 3 of Cold War won’t have plenty of stuff to check out, with new maps, modes and cosmetic items coming to the game. WHAT TIME IS THE CALL OF DUTY COLD WAR UPDATE COMING OUT? According to Activision, the Call of Duty Cold War update time has been scheduled for Wednesday, April 21, at 5am BST. For gamers in the United States, the new COD patch will be available to download at 9pm PST on Tuesday. However, while the Black Ops Cold War Season 3 update will be available to download on April 21, Season 3 itself won’t be kicking off until April 22. A message from Activision explains: “The Season Three update will be available for Black Ops Cold War on April 20 at 9 PM PT and will be available for Warzone April 21 at 9 PM PT. “For this update, there will be a download size of approximately 8.1 – 13.1 GB for Black Ops Cold War and 25.2 – 25.9 GB for owners of the free-to-play Warzone who have the latest updates on either game. “Remember, the Warzone download is not necessary if you are only playing Black Ops Cold War, and vice versa.” That’s a much smaller download size from previous patches, and there’s plenty of new stuff to look forward to.

Early patch notes from the Cold War Season 3 update have been shared and you can find highlights listed below: PPSh-41: SMG (Launch Week) When you need to spit fire, pick up the PPSh-41 SMG, an absolute classic in the series. Though its damage per shot is moderate, its rapid-fire, high-capacity capabilities encourage an aggressive playstyle ideal for leading the charge in objective modes and clearing out tight spaces in Warzone. Swiss K31: Sniper Rifle (Launch Week) Precision and power. The Swiss K31 Sniper Rifle was made for one neutral country ready to rearm for world war, but will now find itself in the arsenals of the NATO and Warsaw Pact forces. This bolt-action sniper rifle boasts exceptional accuracy, as well as fast rechamber and aiming speeds with a large ammo capacity. Aggressive sharpshooters will be in their element with this new rifle, whether it’s sniping out in the wilds of Warzone or pushing forward on objectives in Black Ops Cold War. Ballistic Knife: Melee (Launch Week) A versatile weapon first introduced in the original Call of Duty: Black Ops, this iteration of the Ballistic Knife is a rare piece of spy technology developed in the late 1970s by Soviet Forces.

CARV.2: Tactical Rifle (In-Season) Carve through the competition with this burst-fire tactical rifle, joining the ranks of the M16 with its high-damage, high-bullet-velocity output. Boasting moderate firepower with solid recoil control and a large ammo pool, the CARV.2 cuts the deepest when used for mid- to long-range engagements. AMP63: Pistol (In-Season) The Secondary category gets even deeper later in Season Three thanks to the AMP63 pistol. Slotting in as the fourth sidearm in Black Ops Cold War’s arsenal, this personal defense weapon is a cross between a self-loading pistol and a fully automatic SMG. Baseball Bat: Melee (In-Season) A classic bruiser’s weapon of war, and Black Ops Cold War’s newest addition for one-hit melee fans. Unlock the Baseball Bat in Season Three, and get out there and crack some skulls in Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone.