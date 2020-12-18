Call of Duty Chilly War hottest – What are the latest updates for Warzone

HOW TO Enjoy REBIRTH ISLAND

To play Rebirth Island, you will initially need to install the Year One update released by Treyarch on December 16.

It’s accessible on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Computer system. You will not need a duplicate of Cold War to download it.

If your chosen gaming device hasn’t finished this automatically, you can expect to require to obtain it manually by heading to your system’s configurations.

One more option is to fire up Cold War or Connect with of Duty Present day Warfare. The video games will prompt you to download the most up-to-date update ahead of continuing.

Once that’s downloaded, open up Warzone in Modern Warfare or Chilly War and pick out “Engage in”.

Deciding on the “Resurgence Trios” match manner is currently the only way to play Rebirth Island on the internet.

Selecting “Fight Royale” or “Plunder Trios” will just take you to Warzone’s initial map, Verdansk.

Rumours counsel Verdansk is sticking about until eventually Spring 2021 when Treyarch will swap it out for a new, larger sized Warzone map.