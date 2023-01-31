How to Forward a Call on an iPhone: Step by Step Instructions

What Is Call Forwarding?

You may route your mobile calls to a landline or another mobile phone, including your home or business lines, using a function called call forwarding. You won’t hear a ring if you have call forwarding enabled and receive a call. The call will instead be automatically routed to the phone number you have designated to receive your forwarded calls. On an iPhone, call forwarding is very simple, and it’s also important to note that you may make use of this practical function regardless of your carrier.

Step-By-Step Instructions to Forward Calls

If you obtain cellular service over a Global System for Mobile communication (GSM) network, follow these steps to configure call forwarding on your iPhone.

Go to Settings on your iPhone. Decide to use a phone.

Tap Call Forwarding…

and then toggle its engagement…

When call forwarding is switched on, a notification is displayed in the status bar of the phone. You need to select a line if your iPhone model has two SIM cards.

When setting your iPhone to forward calls, make sure you are inside the cellular network’s coverage area.

How to Setup Call Waiting On Your iPhone

To turn on call waiting if you get your cell phone service through a GSM network:

In the same way as above, tap Call Waiting and then turn it on or off:

Note:

If you are on a call and call waiting is not turned on, incoming calls will go straight to voice mail.

Call waiting on iPhones that can use two SIM cards usually only works for calls coming in on the same line. One exception is if you have a data connection and the person calling you is using Wi-Fi.

There are other ways to forward calls on an iPhone.

Customers in the US can also use the service of their mobile carrier to set up call forwarding.

If you have a GSM carrier like AT&T or T-Mobile:

Use your phone app to call **21*. Enter a number to forward calls to that number. Press # and then Call. Once the carrier has accepted your order, you’ll get a message telling you that your calls have been forwarded. By dialling #21#, you can turn off the service.

For Wireless Networks that Use Code-Division Multiple Access (CDMA), Like Verizon and Sprint:

Use the code *72 + the phone number you want to forward calls to + SEND to forward calls on a Sprint phone. Enter *720 and SEND to turn off call forwarding on a Sprint phone. You can use the same code to forward calls on Verizon as you did on Sprint, but the code to stop forwarding calls on Verizon is *73. Once the carrier has accepted your command, you will hear a few short beeps, a tone, or even a message. VOIP systems like Skype and Vonage can be used to forward calls.

Call forwarding using Skype and Vonage VOIP systems

Voice-over-IP carriers like Vonage and Skype are becoming more and more popular with iPhone users who travel internationally. This is because both of these carriers offer the following useful features over the internet at reasonable prices:

Putting calls through to other countries

Setting up virtual local phone numbers outside of the US

Connecting computers and landlines to and from each other

Precautions to take before and while setting up call forwarding

Make sure you don’t send your calls to a number that is busy. If you don’t, the person who calls you will hear a “busy” signal.

If you don’t want to use call forwarding, you can always set up a voicemail greeting that tells callers to use a different number to reach you.

Check to see if your phone company charges you every time you forward a call. There are different rate plans that add a fee per minute or charge a one-time fee. You might even have to pay tolls if you don't have an international or national plan with no limits. One way to avoid high forwarding fees is to use Skype or Vonage to move your calls.

If you don’t forward your calls while you’re in a foreign country, your calls will go to voicemail if you don’t pick up. You will be charged for a toll call if this happens.

When you are travelling abroad, only Verizon lets you forward your calls to another number over the internet. You can quickly send your calls to any number in the US or Canada through your Verizon account.

Most of the time, you won’t be able to transfer calls to a number outside of North America. Set up a virtual number on Skype, Vonage, or another VoIP service to solve this problem.

If you are outside the US and lose, break, or have your phone stolen, you can call customer service and ask them to turn on the call forward feature and enter a US phone number. When you call customer service, keep in mind that you may have to pay international rates. But if you have Verizon, you can set up call forwarding through the internet.

Call forwarding from remote access is a service that a number of carriers offer. With this feature, you can call an access number from anywhere in the world and have your calls sent to a number in North America. When the service reroutes calls to a non-local number, there is a one-time surcharge and a charge per minute. You can avoid the fees if you have a plan that lets you call the US and Canada as much as you want.

Conclusion

In this blog, we showed how to set up call forwarding and call waiting on your iPhone with all of the major carriers. The process is pretty easy, and doing it will help you take a much-needed break, focus on other important tasks, or even spend some time alone.