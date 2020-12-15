California gentleman who killed O.C. teenager in 1995 dies in mobile

A California male sentenced to demise for the 1995 torture slaying of an Orange County teenager died early Monday of unidentified will cause, jail officials explained.

Noel Jesse Plata, 45, was located unresponsive in his cell at San Quentin Point out Jail right before 4 a.m. and pronounced dead about 50 % an hour later on even with an employee’s try at daily life-preserving measures and exterior healthcare assistance, they stated.

No foul play is suspected, but officials stated his death was staying investigated. The bring about of dying will be decided by a coroner.

He and an accomplice, Ronald Tri Tran, had been sentenced to dying for the 1st-diploma murder of Linda Park, 18. The two gang users tortured her into revealing where by her spouse and children held its valuables, then strangled her.

Plata was now in prison serving a sentence of life with the probability of parole for one more 1st-degree murder when he was convicted in Park’s slaying.

There are presently 710 people today on California’s demise row, the nation’s biggest, even though Gov. Gavin Newsom has imposed a moratorium on executions so long as he is governor.