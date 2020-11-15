California Confirms First Openly Gay Black Man Into Supreme Court | National

Even the cloistered halls of the California Supreme Court turned into a bit more varied this week once the very first openly gay Black person has been confirmed as an offender.
Martin J. Jenkins, 66, also a Democrat, has been supported Tuesday (Nov. 10) as an Associate Justice to the California Supreme Court, becoming the Black guy to function on the nation’s highest court, according to a news release in the California Courts.
“He’s praised for his outstanding wisdom, first-class character and infinite humanity,” based on a report by the nation’s Commission on Judicial Nominees Evaluation.
He’s the initial African-American person to function on the nation’s Supreme Court at 29 decades, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office notes at an announcement. Newsom nominated Jenkins at October to replace Justice Ming Chin, who retired in August, ” the report states.
