Calamawy Joins Marvel’s “Moon Knight”

“Ramy” actress May Calamawy has scored a essential purpose reverse Oscar Isaac in Marvel Studios’ “Moon Knight” task at the Disney+ company.

The comedian character is an ex-Maritime-turned-mercenary who serves as a conduit for the Egyptian moon god Khonshu. It will tackle troubles of psychological disease, such as several personalities.

Calamawy’s role is unfamiliar. Shooting aims to start off in March in Budapest with Mohamed Diab, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead helming episodes.

