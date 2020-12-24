Cage The Elephant announce charity livestream gig for upcoming month

Cage The Elephant have announced a charity livestream gig, marking their to start with live functionality considering that early spring.

Established to get place at Blackbird Studio in Nashville, Tennessee, the occasion is aspect of a Winter Advantage for Bread & Roses.

The non-earnings arts organisation produces free amusement and live tunes for little ones, teenagers, grownups, and elders in the San Francisco Bay Space who are not able to working experience the uplifting electrical power of the arts.

Sharing the information on Twitter, the band wrote: “We are delighted to announce a unique digital live performance for Bread & Roses’ Winter season Benefit on Saturday, January 30th at 7pm CT.”

The virtual party, which will consist of tunes, fundraising, and celebration to honour the organisation’s essential do the job, will be broadcast on January 30 at 8pm EST (1am GMT) – get tickets right here.

Cage The Elephant released their fifth studio album ‘Social Cues’ very last calendar year. In a four-star critique, NME‘s Andrew Trendell wrote: “Having used their glittering job dancing through distinct appears, Cage The Elephant really discover on their own on this experienced, widescreen fifth album.”

Previously this yr, the band shared a online video for new single ‘Black Madonna’, directed by frontman Matt Schultz and recorded fully above Zoom.

Speaking about the online video, the group mentioned: “In a time wherever individuals are searching for relationship more than at any time, and with it not staying achievable, it forces a new viewpoint. This music movie was directed by guide singer Matthew Shultz and edited fully above Zoom through the quarantine/social distancing.

“The project started when COVID-19 began getting traction and compelled distant manufacturing so we repurposed a good deal of current under no circumstances-before-observed footage/up-cycled written content to make one thing new. Furthermore, we worked with 15 collaborators more than the previous 8 months to have them add or create content material, also whilst in isolation.”