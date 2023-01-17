C J Harris “American Idol Alum” Actual Cause of Death Among Conspiracies

C J Harris Music Journey

Harris first tried out for “American Idol” in 2010, and he also tried out for shows like “The X-Factor” and “The Voice.” The singer got his start on Fox’s show in 2014, when he sang “Soulshine” by the Allman Brothers and made a big impression on judges Keith Urban, Jennifer Lopez, and Harry Connick Jr.

Harris would keep up his good work in the next episodes, and the judges would even save him in the semi-finals. At the end of the season, he came in sixth. After his time on “American Idol,” Harris joined his fellow “Idol” contestants on the show’s live tour. In 2014, he played at the Grand Ole Opry with Darius Rucker, whose music he liked.

Harris’s first single, “In Love,” came out in 2019. At the start of the New Year, the artist said that he would be putting out new music, teasing new work on his official Facebook page. Harris was born in 1991 in Jasper, Alabama. When he was a child, his grandfather gave him a guitar, which got him interested in music.

Harris had two kids of his own.

C J Harris Cause of Death

Some conservatives on social media said that the COVID vaccine killed former American Idol contestant CJ Harris, even though the cause of death hasn’t been confirmed.

The singer died in Jasper, Alabama, on Sunday when she was 31 years old, Deadline said. Joey Vick, the county’s coroner, said that Harris was in bad shape when he went to the Walker Baptist Medical Center. He passed away soon after CPR was done on him.

Harris’s family told TMZ that he had a heart attack before he died. AL said that an autopsy was done, but more tests are still needed to find out what caused the singer’s death.

Can COVID Vaccine Be a Cause of Death?

Even though the cause of Harris’s death hasn’t been found yet, some conservatives on Twitter have said that it might have something to do with the COVID vaccine. Harris’s vaccination status isn’t clear, and it’s also not clear whether or not he’s had the virus before.

“All these young people are dying of heart problems, and grown-ups are acting like it’s not the vaccine. The weirdos think this is because of the weather. Brother, rest in peace. We failed you. #cjharris” The author of Black Masculinity: The 40 Lessons, Prince Carlton, sent out a tweet on Monday.

All these young people dying of heart problems and we got grown ass adults acting like it isn’t the vaccine. The weirdos think the climate is doing this. RIP brother, society failed you. #cjharris pic.twitter.com/M8spvlRXy2 — Prince Carlton 🇺🇸 (@_PrinceCarlton_) January 16, 2023

Conservative commentator Carmine Sabia, on the other hand, wrote “Don’t act like this is just a coincidence. CJ Harris, who tried out for American Idol, died at age 31.”

Recently, new safety concerns were raised about the COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer and Bio-N-Tech. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) told WMUR9 on Friday that the shots are still safe.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found a possible link between Pfizer’s bivalent booster shots and ischemic strokes in people 65 and older. But health officials said that an investigation showed it is “very unlikely” that the shots cause strokes.

Dr. John Brownstein, the chief innovation officer at Boston Children’s Hospital, told WMUR9, “We have to remember that the risk of COVID still far outweighs any possible risks of vaccines, especially for people over 65.” “Still, COVID makes it more likely that bad things will happen or that someone will die. If you haven’t had that updated booster, and the data clearly shows how valuable that updated booster is, then you should get it.”

The COVID-19 variant Omicron can be protected against with a bivalent vaccine booster. This was approved by the FDA. The agency gave permission for the COVID-19 vaccines made by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech to be used as a single booster dose.

In December, Dr. Peter Hotez, co-director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s Hospital, told The Guardian that the pandemic is not over and suggested that people take the bivalent booster.

“Well, it’s not over at all,” Hotez said. “Still, 200–300 people die every day. Still, [Covid-19] is the third or fourth leading cause of death in the United States. We are trying very hard to get the American people to take this [bivalent] booster, so this is definitely the wrong message to send.”

Fans and Community Honored His Legacy

After he died, his colleagues and fans wrote messages from the heart to honor his life.

Part of Jessica Meuse’s Instagram message says, “I’m thankful that our paths crossed and that I can say you were (and always will be) a part of mine.” “I know there are a lot of things I will never understand, and the fact that you are leaving us so soon is one of them. Don’t worry, friend. We’ll see you over there.”

On the “American Idol” Twitter page, a message called Harris an “incredible talent” was posted to Instagram Story. The singing competition show showed how sad the team is about his death.