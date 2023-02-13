Buzz Aldrin’s Net Worth: From Outer Space to Financial Stability!

The American astronaut Buzz Aldrin. In 1966, as pilot of the Gemini 12 mission, Aldrin went on three spacewalks; in 1969, as lunar module pilot of the Apollo 11 mission, he and mission commander Neil Armstrong became the first humans to set foot on the Moon.

Net Worth

Aldrin’s wealth was at over $12 million in February 2023. Buzz and his ex-wife Lois purchased a condo in the Westwood area of Los Angeles for $1.34 million in 1998. Buzz put his condo on the market for $3.3 million shortly after he and his ex-wife split up. In June of 2014, the condo went for $2.857 million at auction.

Early Years

On January 20, 1930, Edwin Eugene Aldrin Jr. into this world in New Jersey.

While his father served in the First World War, he flew airplanes for the Army. In 1928, he got out of the army and started working as a high-up at Standard Oil.

Madeleine, four years older, and Fay-Ann, a year and a half older, were his older sisters. A mispronunciation of “brother” by Fay led to “buzzer,” which was abbreviated to “Buzz,” which eventually became his legal first name in 1988.

Career

After completing his training, Aldrin was promoted to the rank of second lieutenant in the US Air Force. From there, he transferred to Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada to train to pilot F-16s. He served in the Korean War as a member of the 16th Fighter-Interceptor Squadron beginning in 1952. Overall.

Following his time at the Squadron Officer School at Maxwell Air Force Base in Alabama, Aldrin took a position as an aerial gunnery instructor at Nellis.

Aldrin was one of NASA’s Astronaut Group 3’s first 14 members, chosen that year (1963). He was thus the first astronaut to hold a doctorate. Later, he was picked to be a member of Gemini 10’s emergency crew.

When Apollo 11 took flight from the Kennedy Space Center in 1969, he was serving as the Lunar Module Pilot. This past Thursday, July 21.

At Edwards Air Force Base in California, Aldrin now serves as Commandant of the United States Air Force’s Aerospace Research Pilot School. During his time in office, he had a falling out with his superior, Brigadier General Robert M. White and was the subject of intrusive fan mail because of his fame.

Conversations About Your Private Life

They had three children together (Janice, James, and Andrew) before divorcing in 1974. Aldrin married Joan Archer in 1954. After that, from 1975 to 1978, Aldrin was married to Beverly Van Zile. In 1988 he married his third wife, Lois Driggs Cannon; they divorced in 2012. Throughout his life, Aldrin has spent much of his time in the Beverly Hills, Westwood, Emerald Bay, and Laguna Beach regions of Los Angeles and Orange County. He also has past experience as a Satellite Beach, Florida local.

Honors

In 1969, Aldrin received the Air Force Distinguished Service Medal for his work on Apollo 11. In addition to the Legion of Merit and the NASA Distinguished Service Medal, he was also awarded the Collier Trophy, which was given to the whole Apollo 11 crew.

There were ten astronauts from the Gemini program who were admitted into the International Space Hall of Fame that year (1982), and he was one of them. Later on, he was recognized for his achievements and entered into the New Jersey Hall of Fame, the National Aviation Hall of Fame, and the US Astronaut Hall of Fame.

Among his many other honors are the Langley Gold Medal from the Smithsonian Institution, the Harmon Trophy, the General James E. Hill Lifetime Space Achievement Award from the Space Foundation, and a slew of honorary degrees from various universities.