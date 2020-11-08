Busta Rhymes Wants To Battle Eminem, Lil Wayne Or Jay-Z Back in Verzuz Battle

T.I. Might have passed battling Busta Rhymes, However Busta said he Is up for Combating Eminem, Lil Wayne or Even Jay-Z at a Verzuz Struggle.

“I’d like to spar against anyone,” he explained. “Provided that their catalogue is a effective catalogue because I really don’t need to perform a corny Verzuz,” he informed Sophisticated.

“I do not beg na don’t Verzuz with anyone whose catalogue is not crazy. And I’d like to perform a Verzuz with someone that I am a fan of since I am only hoping to contend with someone that brings out the best of me,” he continued.

“I’d like to perform a Verzuz using Eminem, I’d like to perform a Verzuz using Lil Wayne. I’d like to perform a Verzuz using Hov. I would not mind carrying a Verzuz from two musicians at precisely the identical moment. I really presented that until T.I. began speaking like this.”

Something is apparent, Busta is itching to get a Verzuz struggle but nobody appears prepared to step in the stadium with him.