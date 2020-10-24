Busta Rhymes Reveals Drastic Weight Transformation + 50 Cent Jokes First, Then Congratulates Him

Busta Rhymes Reveals Wonderful Weight Transformation + 50 Cent Jokes First Subsequently Congratulates In Response! )

Rapper Busta Rhymes chose to Instagram to show the dramatic outcomes of the weight reduction! The”Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See” rapper shared with a split-screen picture so on his feed revealing off his weight before and later. From the following picture, Busta Rhymes is wearing pink shorts and could be seen holding his fitting red blouse, showing a toned half hour!

He captioned this article with gratitude for attaining that which he calls”the very ideal silhouette” of his lifetime in addition to showing his new songs that is on how:

DON’T EVER GIVE UP ON YOURSELF!! LIFE BEGINS RIGHT NOW!!! MY DEDICATION IS DIFFERENT!! I WOULD NEVER PUT OUT AN ALBUM AND NOT BE IN THE BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!! I RESPECT MYSELF TOO MUCH AND I RESPECT Y’ALL TOO MUCH!!!! I’M ONLY HERE TO INSPIRE!! #ELE2THEWRATHOFGOD DROPPIN’ 10. 30. 20 PREORDER & MERCH AVAILABLE NOW!! CLICK LINK IN BIO

Offering you trainer @victormunoz_proedge Thank you Legend @mrolympia08 Thanks King @kaigreene Thank you Icon @dominicandominator & @chefdeliche

Fellow rapper 50 Cent also needed to join and give his remarks. In authentic Curtis”50 Cent” Jackson style, he also set a split-screen photograph with Busta Rhymes‘ before taken the left along with a side profile image of a daybed Tracy Morgan. He captioned the article:

They kinda look alike right LOL he faking t chased me out if he wake #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi

But on the next slip, 50 Cent appeared to congratulate Busta on his own weight loss and indicated he had been looking forward to hearing new songs out of him:

Which are your ideas about Busta Rhymes’ approaching new songs and his amazing weight reduction transformation? Sound off in the comments!