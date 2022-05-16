‘Business Proposal’ Season 2: Netflix Renewal Status and What We Know So Far

Business Proposal has collected over a hundred million hours of viewing from subscribers, making it one of the most popular K-Dramas of 2022. Despite its success, it’s uncertain whether Business Proposal will be renewed for a second season on Netflix.

Business Proposal is a Netflix Original drama series from South Korea based on the popular webtoon novel The Office Blind Date. Han Sul Hee and Hong-Bo Hee wrote the screenplay for the series, which is directed by Park Seon Ho.

Shin Ha Ri has been single for a long time and has had a crush on her friend for years, but when she finds out he has a girlfriend, she is devastated, so she seeks comfort from her friend Jin Young Seo. Young Seo asks Ha Ri to accompany her for a blind date, and Ha Ri goes in with the idea of declining the date, only to find out that her companion is Kang Tae Moo, the CEO of the company where she works.

Is There Going to Be a Second Season of Business Proposal?

There has been no official word on whether the series will be renewed, but Business Proposal has dominated Netlfix’s global top ten Non-English TV list for the past few weeks. The K-drama was watched for a total of 102,840,000 million hours between February 28 and April 3. As a result, there’s a chance the show may be renewed for a second season, and we might learn more about Business Proposal Season 2 sooner than we thought.

Season 2 of Business Proposal Has Been Released.

We can only disclose our release date predictions because the show hasn’t been renewed. Our best guess for a potential second season release date is somewhere in early 2023. Only if the program is revived shortly might this release date estimate be possible.

We’ll keep you updated on any new Business Proposal season 2 developments. So remember to tune in to Netflix Life!

Who Will Appear in Season 2 of Business Proposal?

In the second season, we may anticipate seeing the original cast of the Business Proposal, which includes the following actors:

Kang Tae-mu as Ahn Hyo-seop

Shin Ha-ri is played by Kim Se-Jeong.

Cha Sung-hoon is played by Kim Min-kyu.

Jin Young-seo as Seol In-ah

Chairman Kang Da-goo is Lee Deok-hwa.

Shin Ha-min is played by Choi Byung-chan.

Shin Joong-hae is played by Kim Kwang-kyu.

Han Mi-mo is played by Jung Young-Joo.

Lee Min-woo is played by Song Won-Seok.

Koh Yura is played by Bae Woo-hee.

Yeo Eui-Ju is played by Kim Hyun-sook.

Gye-bin is played by Lim Ki-hong.

Season 2 of The Business Proposal Storyline

The first season’s storyline was intriguing up to this point. The creators made this program incredible with all of the blind dates and suspense. The second season’s plot is rather difficult to follow. The following was the conclusion we saw until the last episode of season one:

Ha-company ribs have a new CEO, Tae-mu.

Young Seo and Cha Sung-hoon fall in love.

Ha-ri asked young SEO to stand in for her on the blind date, which was scheduled with Tae-mu.

The show’s conclusion has yet to air. As a result, the plot of the upcoming season will be determined by how the first season ends. Is it going to be suspense or a happy/sad ending?

Season 2 Trailer for Business Proposal

Season one is still on the air, but expectations for season two are higher. Unfortunately, none of the show’s top-tier personalities have yet revealed any formal dates. The teaser is planned to be released around the end of 2022. It’s also likely that it’ll be released a month before the show’s second season premiere.

The first-season trailer was flawless. The trailer has over 600,000 views and over 20,000 likes. So, if we go by numbers, the Business Proposal Show has surpassed some significant milestones globally.

The final word

Season one is still ongoing, and the show has a global audience of over 2 million people. The figures demonstrate how important this television series is in today’s globe. This show was worth watching because of the drama, suspense, romance, and catchy lines.

What are your thoughts on this show? Do we require more seasons or are we content with just one? Let us know what you think in the comments. Are you watching Season 1 of Business Proposal? Keep an eye on this page and bookmark it for regular updates and news about the show.