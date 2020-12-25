Bus crash in western Russia kills 4

An intercity bus has veered off a road in western Russia, killing 4 individuals and injuring another 11, authorities mentioned.

he bus, driving from Moscow to Volgograd, swerved into a ditch and overturned in the Ryazan location, about 155 miles south of Moscow.

4 folks like the driver died and at minimum 11, which includes quite a few young children, were being taken to clinic with accidents following the right away crash, authorities reported.

Law enforcement claimed the driver could have dropped regulate of the bus soon after falling asleep.

