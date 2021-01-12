Burnley vs Manchester United: Stay! Most current workforce news, lineups, prediction, Tv set and Premier League match stream

United struggled at the begin of the 2020/21 period to leave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer below pressure. Nevertheless, the Red Devils have been in fine variety because shedding 1- at home to Arsenal in November, heading 10 unbeaten in the League to go amount with leaders Liverpool.

The champions’ 1- defeat at Southampton means United can go three factors obvious in initially area if they beat Sean Dyche’s Clarets this evening, but Solskjaer’s aspect now facial area a various sort of force.

Burnley could establish stubborn opponents inspite of lying 16th in the table, and the match need to verify a intriguing perception into irrespective of whether this United squad has the mentality to mount a title challenge.

With kick-off at 8:15pm GMT, stick to all the most up-to-date workforce information, match action and analysis on our Dwell website.

Man United predicted lineup

Listed here is how we feel Solskjaer will lay out his aspect tonight…

(4-2-3-1): De Gea Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw McTominay, Fred Pogba, Fernandes, Rashford Martial

Burnley vs Male Utd head to head (h2h) results

Very last conference: Man Utd -2 Burnley (22/01/2020)

Burnley vs Gentleman Utd prediction: 2- away gain

The Clarets’ nervy FA Cup development was not the excellent way to prepare for the pay a visit to of a side with as considerably attacking talent as United’s. Solskjaer’s side have struggled against deep blocks this period, but should make their mark – most probable in the 2nd half. On the other hand, Burnley’s 2- get at Aged Trafford in January displays Dyche’s aspect will unquestionably be a danger.

Burnley team information

Dyche will hope to have Dwight McNeil, Jay Rodriguez and Charlie Taylor readily available, however Jimmy Dunne is probably to miss out on out.

Man Utd staff news

Solskjaer was in a position to rest a host of key players from Watford, who need to all return to the beginning lineup on Tuesday. Though Donny van de Beek impressed in the cup, he is probably to be on the bench yet again.

Eric Bailly is the main issue for United are coming off hurt at the weekend, however the centre-back again certain admirers it was just a knock to the neck rather than concussion.

Edinson Cavani is accessible following suspension and in rivalry to commence. Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo stay out, even though Facundo Pellistri is unavailable immediately after contracting coronavirus.

How to watch Burnley vs Guy Utd on Tv set and on line

Tv set channel: The match will be shown on Television set on Sky Sports Primary Function and Sky Athletics Football.

Dwell stream: Lovers can view the match online via the SkyGo application.

Burnley vs Person Utd kick-off time

Tonight’s match will kick off at 8:15pm at Turf Moor.

Hi there and welcome to our Are living match coverage of Burnley vs Manchester United tonight.

