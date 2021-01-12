Burnley vs Manchester United: Prediction, TV channel, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds – preview

Liverpool’s recent slip-ups in the League mean United now sit level on points with the champions, and also boast a game in hand.

This revised fixture – originally postponed at the start of the season – is the ideal opportunity for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to make a title statement, but Sean Dyche’s Clarets should still provide a tough test despite their struggles this term.

Both sides progressed from the FA Cup third round at the weekend, and United will be hoping to put real pressure on Liverpool ahead of next Sunday’s huge clash at Anfield.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Burnley vs Manchester United is scheduled for an 8:15pm GMT kick-off today, January 12, 2021.

The match will be held behind closed doors at Turf Moor due to coronavirus restrictions.

How to watch Burnley vs Man Utd

TV channel: The match will be shown on TV on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

Live stream: Fans can watch the match online via the SkyGo app.

Burnley vs Man Utd team news

Solskjaer was able to rest a host of key players against Watford, who should all return to the starting lineup on Tuesday. Though Donny van de Beek impressed in the cup, he is likely to be on the bench again.

Eric Bailly is the chief concern for United are coming off injured at the weekend, though the centre-back assured fans it was just a knock to the neck rather than concussion.

Edinson Cavani is available following suspension and in contention to start.

Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo remain out, while Facundo Pellistri is unavailable after contracting coronavirus.

As for Burnley, Dyche will hope to have Dwight McNeil, Jay Rodriguez and Charlie Taylor available, though Jimmy Dunne is likely to miss out.

Burnley vs Man Utd prediction: 2-0 away win

The Clarets' nervy FA Cup progress was not the ideal way to prepare for the visit of a side with as much attacking talent as United's. Solskjaer's side have struggled against deep blocks this season, but should make their mark – most likely in the second half. However, Burnley's 2-0 win at Old Trafford in January shows Dyche's side will certainly be a threat.

Burnley vs Man Utd head to head (h2h) results

Last meeting: Man Utd 0-2 Burnley (22/01/2020)