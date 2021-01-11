Burnley vs Manchester United: Prediction, Television channel, reside stream, staff news, h2h benefits, odds – preview

Liverpool’s modern slip-ups in the League mean United now sit degree on factors with the champions, and also boast a match in hand.

This revised fixture – at first postponed at the begin of the time – is the suitable possibility for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s facet to make a title statement, but Sean Dyche’s Clarets really should however supply a challenging examination regardless of their struggles this expression.

Both sides progressed from the FA Cup 3rd spherical at the weekend, and United will be hoping to place authentic strain on Liverpool ahead of subsequent Sunday’s enormous clash at Anfield.

Day, kick-off time and location

Burnley vs Manchester United is scheduled for an 8:15pm GMT kick-off on Tuesday, January 12, 2021.

The match will be held guiding shut doorways at Turf Moor due to coronavirus restrictions.

Similar

How to watch Burnley vs Man Utd

Tv set channel: The match will be demonstrated on Sky Sports activities Primary Party and Sky Sporting activities Soccer.

Stay stream: Followers can observe the match on-line via the SkyGo app. Breaking NEWS Manchester United XI vs Wolves: Confirmed group information, setting up lineup, harm hottest for Premier League today

Burnley vs Man Utd workforce information

Solskjaer was capable to relaxation a host of crucial players versus Watford, who should really all return to the commencing lineup on Tuesday. Nevertheless Donny van de Beek amazed in the cup, he is possible to be on the bench once again.

Eric Bailly is the main concern for United are coming off hurt at the weekend, while the centre-back again assured followers it was just a knock to the neck rather than concussion.

Edinson Cavani is readily available subsequent suspension and in rivalry to start out.

Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo keep on being out, whilst Facundo Pellistri is unavailable right after contracting coronavirus.

As for Burnley, Dyche will hope to have Dwight McNeil, Jay Rodriguez and Charlie Taylor out there, although Jimmy Dunne is possible to overlook out.

Related

Burnley vs Person Utd prediction: 2- away win

The Clarets’ nervy FA Cup progress was not the ideal way to prepare for the pay a visit to of a aspect with as substantially attacking expertise as United’s. Solskjaer’s aspect have struggled towards deep blocks this year, but should make their mark – most very likely in the second half. Nevertheless, Burnley’s 2- get at Old Trafford in January displays Dyche’s aspect will certainly be a menace. Breaking NEWS Manchester United vs Leeds: Prediction, Television channel, live stream, staff news, time, h2h rivalry final results, odds

Burnley vs Male Utd head to head (h2h) effects

Past meeting: Male Utd -2 Burnley (22/01/2020)