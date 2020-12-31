Burnley entire £200m takeover by US traders ALK Cash with Sean Dyche set to be handed January transfer funds

AMERICAN traders ALK Capital have done their £200million takeover of Burnley.

The Leading League club have been handed a key increase heading into the January transfer window.

The expense team have bought an 84% stake in Burnley with ALK managing director Alan Rate changing Mike Garlick as club chairman.

But Garlick, who sold his close to 50% stake in the club, and John Banaszkiewicz will continue being as directors at Burnley.

Rate explained: “We’re pretty ready to come in and support Sean and the administration, we need time to recognize what their wants are – exactly where they want to go. But we are completely organized to back the supervisor.

“We have been quite significant lovers of his for some time. The longevity and security of the coaching staff members has been a big affect for us.

“We are really enthusiastic. It’s taken us a large amount for a longer time than we would have liked.

“We have spent a whole lot of time wanting at football clubs, we have been attracted by the passion of the admirers, the longevity of the coaching staff members and the potential to see a path to advancement.

“For us, we wouldn’t do anything that’s not on a long-expression basis.”

The takeover is a substantial enhance for Dyche with the Burnley manager established to be specified considerable funds to devote during the January transfer window.

Dyche has been discouraged above the very last year with Burnley’s confined finances stopping him from strengthening the squad.

His potential was in question previously this yr with experiences Dyche was considering leaving Turf Moor owing to financial constraints.

Burnley have 1 of the smallest squads in the division and are 16th in the table heading into the new yr.

But Burnley could now be a single of the far more energetic Leading League clubs through the transfer window.

Garlick claimed: “My tenure as chairman has always been about making sure Burnley is a sustainable football club, and this investment supplies a very long-phrase approach to retain that philosophy, even though driving evolution and innovation.”