Burna Boy declares’Live From London’ livestream series

Burna Boy has declared’Live From London’, a distinctive livestream show he’ll perform after this month.

The star will continue the marketing of his current brand new record’Twice As Tall’ together with all the gig, that will occur in London’s O2 Academy Brixton on November 18.

Kicking away at 8pm, the immersive livestream series is going to be broadcast only on MelodyVR and can be set to comprise”jaw-dropping production and artwork”.

Fans are going to have the ability to get into the livestream in their telephones and VR headphones through the MelodyVR program — in which a variety of camera angles will soon be accessible to observe the display — or onto a web browser through the MelodyVR player.

Burna Boy’Live From London’ (Picture: Press)

“I can not wait to come , live from London using MelodyVR,” Burna Boy said in an declaration. “This digital display will be in the center to my buddies around the globe. It will be close, double as functional and twice as tall”

Tickets with this one off functionality are available today out of here.

MelodyVR broadcast the virtual Wireless Festival back from the summertime, including performances from the likes of Ray BLK, Stefflon Don and Saweetie.

weekly, Burna Boy published’20 10 20′ — a tune which covers the police brutality committed by the Specific Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Nigeria.