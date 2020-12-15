Burglar Dies When Window Slams Shut on His Neck Law enforcement Assert — But Relatives Isn’t really Buying it

He was observed suspended off the floor, hanging by his neck.

A guy trying to burglarize a property in Florida was killed in a freak incident when a window shut on his neck, police say.

Jonathan Hernandez, 32, was striving to split into the property in Lehigh Acres on Saturday when the window instantly slammed down, according to Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies observed him he was now lifeless, suspended off the floor, hanging by his neck.

But speaking to NBC2, his family members and good friends claimed the police story does not insert up.

“When I very first achieved him, I was like man he appears like he has a rap sheet like El Chapo,” his fiancée Patricia Duarte admitted while tears. “And he is the comprehensive opposite of that. He’s the sweetest particular person you would probably ever fulfill and has the biggest coronary heart.”

Duarte went to see the household for herself — such as the floor flooring window that supposedly killed him — and claimed she instantaneously understood something wasn’t ideal.

“Soon as I got there I am like, you will find no way,” she explained. “This just isn’t what occurred.”

His close friend Tyson Lane explained to the broadcaster Hernandez would under no circumstances have attempted to crack into a house.

“When he walked into the space, his smile just shiny up everyone. And he just get together with everybody,” he mentioned.

“He is not a burglar. He is not a thief. He’s not a lousy man,” he insisted. “Which is not what he is. If he experienced a roof about his head and you didn’t, he would give you a roof more than your head, deliver you in his family. Which is something that he did for a ton of men and women — which includes myself.”

Nevertheless, Lee County Sheriff’s office argue he is particularly the variety of human being who would burglarize a house, citing his rap sheet:

“On Saturday, 32-calendar year-aged convicted felon Jonathan Hernandez attempted to crack into a residence by climbing by a window at a residence on 46th Avenue South West,” Lt Russel Park mentioned.

“Whilst Hernandez was seeking to operate his way in through the window, it unexpectedly closed on leading of him, pinning him and maintaining him suspended in air. When deputies arrived, they identified Hernandez deceased.”

He additional: “Hernandez is no stranger to law enforcement in actuality in 2014 he was arrested for his involvement in a murder situation.”

Hernandez’s Fiancée mentioned she will not rest till she gets the truth of what occurred.

“I just require some thing to be accomplished the appropriate way. I will need a suitable investigation,” she claimed. “I require the actual truth of the matter to come to light-weight.”

