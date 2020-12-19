Buffon nevertheless haunted by PSG’s 3-1 loss to Man Utd in 2019 Champions League and thinks of his error ‘four situations a week’

GIANLUIGI BUFFON admits he is even now haunted by Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League exit to Manchester United in 2019.

The veteran goalkeeper, 42, expended a person season with the French giants right after 17 years at Juventus.

1

Buffon joined in the hope of lastly introducing a Champions League title to his assortment of trophies.

And issues were being on the lookout excellent when PSG conquer United 2- at Outdated Trafford in the initial leg of their last-16 tie.

On the other hand, two plans from Romelu Lukaku and a 94th minute penalty by Marcus Rashford noticed the Crimson Devils get 3-1 in Paris.

The outcome place United through 3-3 on mixture with the absent ambitions rule.

And right after generating an error in the match, Buffon admits he even now thinks about it ‘three or 4 instances a week’.

The shot-stopper, now in his 2nd year back again at Juventus, instructed L’Equipe: “It’s a recreation I imagine about at least 3 or four periods a 7 days.

“It delivers up a good deal of regrets. I was absolutely sure we would achieve the last that time.

“In Manchester, we received a big game with a fantastic show of power, and regrettably I blame myself for an unbelievable slip-up.

“A blunder that, with the working experience I have, I need to not have manufactured. I imagined it was a formality and I got carried absent.

“It was as if the match was of small price due to the fact we experienced already won 2- in the first leg and they, the poor guys, experienced two players readily available and 9 children.”

PSG did eventually achieve the Champions League last this yr, dropping 1- to Bayern Munich.

And Buffon feels the French facet are shut to ending their European hoodoo, adding: “PSG absence absolutely nothing.

“They are great team that can win versus any individual. They are a single of the couple groups that can beat all their opponents.

“If there was a weak point, it was having some things for granted. But with the arrival of Leonardo [as sporting director], who has an Italian society, this style of danger has disappeared.”

⚽ Read our Gentleman United dwell weblog for the latest news from Old Trafford