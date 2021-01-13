Buendia and Bissouma LATEST, Holding new deal, Ozil update, Partey RETURN

GOOD MORNING GOONERS

Rob Holding has signed a new long-term contract at Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta said: “Since I started as manager, I have been hugely impressed with Rob’s contribution to the club and the dressing room, on and off the pitch.

“The quality of his work every day on the training pitches is excellent and he is translating this into consistently high performances in matches.

“We all know Rob’s quality, which he has shown in his displays during the intense moments of those two FA Cup final victories.

“We are all very happy that Rob has signed a new contract, he is very popular with all the players and staff, and we’re looking forward to watching him continue to grow with us in the coming years.”

Meanwhile Arsenal have been given an almighty boost after Gabriel Martinelli’s scan revealed no major damage.

The Brazilian forward, 19, went down in the warm-up of the Gunners’ FA Cup win over Newcastle.

Martinelli had only just returned from a long injury lay-off – having been out with a knee injury since June – playing just four times since his December 19 return.

On their website, the club revealed: “Gabi has progressed very well.

“We’re hoping that he will return to full training with the squad in the next few days.”

And finally, Arsene Wenger has quashed all hope of making an emotional return to Arsenal.

The Frenchman, 71, ended an epic 22-year spell as Gunners boss in 2018.

He told French TV station BFM Business: “I remain an Arsenal fan. They are the club that I love, and I worked there for 22 years.

“I hope their current sufferings are just temporary. I will continue supporting them in any event.

“They have been one of the loves of my life.

“But you must not do the same thing twice.”