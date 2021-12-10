Netflix’s Bubble movie release date, cast, synopsis and more

A brand-new anime movie named Bubble is set to hit the screens in the near future and, as with the numerous other shows that are available on the streaming site the one we’re watching is sure to be the one you should not miss.

The Bubble film teaser got released and the stunning design, style of the film and the animation will be enough to leave you speechless.

Here in this article, We will share everything concerning the movie Bubble release date and release time, casting as well as synopsis and other details.

Bubble Movie Netflix release date

Bubble Movie Netflix 2022

The teaser reveals lots of details regarding the upcoming film Bubble (2022), including the cast and hints of the storyplot and the date of release. The teaser was released both on the Netflix and Netflix Anime channel on Youtube – so its a good news for Netflix Anime lovers.

Bubble anime movie spoilers

Bubble Anime Movie cast

It is Tetsuro Araki (Death Note, Shingeki no Kyojin) who is the director of the film the Animation Studio called WIT (Shingeki no Kyojin, the Ranking of Kings). Gen Urobuchi (Fate Zero Psycho-Pass) is the script’s writer.

Takeshi Obata (Death Note The Platinum End) is credited with the character’s original design. Hiroyuki Sawano (Shingeki no Kyojin 86: Eighty Six) composed the score.

For the voices, Jun Shison in the role of Hibiki who is the main character in the film, and Mamoru Miyano, Yuki Kaji, and Tasuku Hatanaka whose roles aren’t yet defined.

Bubble Movie Release Date

Netflix’s original anime movie Bubble is scheduled to release on April 28, 2022 worldwide, exclusively on Netflix. This info was shared at the end of official teaser.

Bubble Synopsis, Storyplot

The story takes place in an alternative Tokyo in where gravity is no longer a factor.

After an explosion of bubbles that spread across the world, challenging in the most specific way the most fundamental rules of our times the Japanese capital was suddenly in a state of isolation from the rest of the world. It was the place of a group young people who lost their families.

To keep their attention They take part on a regular basis in Acrobatic competitions that see them take on the various structures of the city, while performing a variety of dangerous poses.

Hibiki, one of the more reckless boys than his fellows, is unable to keep his feet on the ground when he tries to perform a particularly dangerous character and falls into the vast empty space.

However, he is kept alive through Uta the young lady with strange powers who comes across his path through the most fortunate of circumstances.

In the following, Hibiki and Uta hear an extremely unique sound and appear as the only people to hear it. While they’re completely strangers the meeting of this unlikely pair could change everything upside-down yet again.

About the movie Bubble (2022)

This film is an original project of the animation studio WIT, produced in collaboration with Netflix.

Genre : Adventure, Drama, Fantasy

: Adventure, Drama, Fantasy Release Date : April 28, 2022

Production:

Studio d’animation : WIT

: WIT Director : Tetsuro Araki

: Tetsuro Araki Writer : Gen Urobuchi

: Gen Urobuchi Chara Design Originaux : Takeshi Obata

: Takeshi Obata Musiques : Hiroyuki Sawano

Cast Anime:

Hibiki : Jun Shison

: Jun Shison Unknown: Mamoru Miyano

Unknown: Yuki Kaji

Unknown: Tasuku Hatanaka

Watch Bubble streaming Thursday April 28th, 2022 only available on Netflix! Do check the Bubble official teaser shared below & don’t forget to leave your thoughts in the comment section.