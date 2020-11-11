BTS unveil tracklist for brand new album’BE (Deluxe Edition)’

BTS have shown the complete tracklist for their forthcoming record,’BE (Deluxe Edition)’.

The coming record will contain eight tunes, such as’Fly To My Area ‘,”Blue & Grey’,”Telepathy’,”Dis-ease’ and’Stay’.

The team’s record-breaking hit’Dynamite’ will shut out the record, whereas’Life Goes On’, rumoured to become BTS’ second , will act as the opener.”

#BTS #방탄소년단 #BTS_BE Tracklist pic.twitter.com/rULhVykZXP

— BigHit Entertainment (@BigHitEnt) November 10, 2020

‘BE (Deluxe Edition)’ is intended for launch November 20.

At a preceding announcement, ring tag Big Strike Entertainment stated the forthcoming record”comprises the many’BTS-esque’ music however”.

“The most recent story from BTS starts by announcing that’in the face of the brand new normality, our life goes ‘ and devotes a message of recovery to fans as well as the entire world,” they added.

The group shared similar ideas in an interview with NME following the launch of the single,’Dynamite’.

“It’s been a tricky season for all. We’ve also had to confront many changes and surprises,” they stated.

“That made us believe profoundly about songs. We could honestly say we adore this, and we’re enthusiastic about singing and dance over anybody.

“We realised, but that no matter how enthusiastic we arewe want our fans to hear our tunes and see us perform. It made us excited to relaxation and provide pleasure to people through our audio and functionality over ever. That’s the way’Dynamite’ was. We made a decision to accept new challenges and become flexible”

The tracklist for’BE (Deluxe Edition)’ is:

1. ) ‘Life Goes On’2. ‘Fly For My Space’3. ) ‘Blue & Grey’4. ) ‘Skit’5. ‘Telepathy’6. ‘Dis-ease’7. ‘Stay’8. ‘Dynamite’