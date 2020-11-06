BTS’ Suga Undergoes Shoulder Surgery After Accident, Thanks ARMYs

#GetWellSoonYoongi. BTS’ Suga underwent shoulder surgery for past injuries, and ARMYs sent him well wishes.

Big Hit Entertainment, BTS’ management company, confirmed that Suga underwent shoulder surgery in a statement to Soompi on Friday, November 6. The company revealed that Suga—one of BTS’ seven members, which also include Jungkook, RM, Jimin, V, J-Hope and Jin—underwent surgery on Tuesday, November 3, to repair a torn shoulder.

“Suga underwent surgery to repair his torn shoulder labrum on November 3,” the statement read. “The surgery, to address a problem that had constantly been a health and wellness issue for Suga, was completed successfully, and he is currently resting and recovering following his physician’s advice that Suga must undergo a strict and unhindered period of recovery.”

The statement went on to explain that Suga has had injuries since before BTS’ debut in 2013 when he was injured in an accident as a trainee in 2012. “As many fans know, Suga has long suffered from shoulder-related health issues. Suga’s shoulder issues began when he was injured in an accident that occurred in 2012 before his debut, and he was diagnosed with a dislocated shoulder in 2013,” the statement read. “Shoulder pains continued until he was further diagnosed in 2019 with ‘posterior labral tear of his left shoulder,’ which means that the cartilage around his left shoulder joint has been torn. Since then, he has continued to receive various treatment to prevent his injury from affecting his activities.”

Big Hit Entertainment also explained that Suga underwent surgery to prepare himself for the mandatory South Korean military service all BTS members are expected to complete. “Suga also felt that it was important for him to restore himself to good health to prepare for his mandatory military service as well as his post-service musical career,” the statement continued. “After extensive discussion with the company, the decision was made to undergo the surgical procedure.”

The company also revealed that Suga may skip the promotions for BTS’ upcoming album, BE, due to recovery time needed from his surgery. The album will be released on November 20. “It may be difficult for Suga to meet his long-awaited fans for some time, including for the upcoming BTS BE album promotional activities. We apologize to every fan who has waited patiently to meet Suga again, and we ask for your generous and loving understanding,” the statement read.

Big Hit Entertainment also stated that Suga is “very aware of how concerned and worried the fans must be, and knows how sad the fans must feel.” In a statement, Suga thanked fans for their support. “Please understand this time as being my chance to prepare to meet you again strong and healthy, and even if I must be away for a short while, please wait for me to come back to you,” he siad.

After Suga’s surgery was confirmed, his BTS member, V, took to his Weverse to update ARMYs on Suga’s health. “yoongi-hyung has finished his surgery well and he is resting right now. yoongi: i love you,” V wrote.

Since the news of Suga’s surgery, ARMYs have also been trending #GetWellSoon on Twitter. “Yoongi please take care & come back healthy. We will always wait for you. We love you. #GetWellSoonYoongi,” tweeted @seokjinfile.

Twitter user @taehourly wrote, “Wishing Yoongi a speedy recovery. We love you so much and we will always be waiting here for you. Your health is your main priority. Seeing you rest and happy is all we wish 💜 #GetWellSoonYoongi.”

“your health comes first we will be waiting for you, take care of yourself and recover well ♥️ #GetWellSoonYoongi,” tweeted @jinkookgallery.