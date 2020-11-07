BTS penis Suga undergoes knee operation

BTS penis Suga has undergone surgery to fix a shoulder injury he’s been afflicted with for several years.

BTS’ Suga

The 27-year-old rapper – whose actual name is Min Yoongi – was fighting a”ripped shoulder labrum” for a certain time, and it’s been confirmed that he went under the knife to correct the problem earlier this past week.

An announcement from BTS’ record label, Big Strike Entertainment, read:”Suga failed surgery to fix his shoulder labrum on November 3.

“The operation to deal with an issue that had always turned into a health and health dilemma for Suga was performed efficiently and that he is presently resting and regaining after his doctor’s guidance that Suga should undergo a rigorous and unhindered interval of healing.

“Suga has suffered from a vast assortment of symptoms such as the inability to increase his arms and unexpected spells of melancholy. He failed continuous rehab and therapy throughout his profession, but his symptoms didn’t improve measurably. These signs have appeared with increasing frequency recently, impacting Suga not just on the point but in the course of his everyday life too.”

After his operation, Suga will be”unable to take part” in lots of the promotional actions which the’Dynamite’ hitmakers have lined up to their forthcoming record,’BE’, that will be published around November 20.

Big Strike’s announcement concluded:”After the operation, Suga is going to be not able to take part in the majority of official actions so that he can fully concentrate on his healing. Once physicians determine the website of this surgery has cured adequately, Suga will start physical therapy so he can finally go back to the stage healthful and completely recovered.”

And following the information was disclosed, Suga himself chose to social websites to provide supporters an update on his illness, where he confessed he’s suffering from pain, however, is optimistic he will make a rapid recovery.

Composing in his native Korean, the’Boy With Luv’ rapper wrote:”Please know that this time [is] my own opportunity to prepare to meet with you strong and healthy. Even when I need to be off for a brief time, please wait patiently for me to return to you.

“Luckily, the operation went well. My present condition is debilitating, but my head is fairly relieved. I am out for some time to recuperate as fast as possible, however I will be back shortly. It will not be long! Once more sorry and thank youpersonally, ARMY!”