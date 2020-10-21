BTS Cutouts Get Front Row View In World Series, Better Chairs Than Tom Brady!

Breaking News

The greatest boy band on Earth will have the very best seats in the home throughout the World Series… together with uber-popular K-Pop collection BTS obtaining the cardboard cutout remedy!!

And, do so — that the men got better chairs than Tom freakin’ Brady!!!

For people unaware of the audio business, BTS has come to be the latest thing in late decades… with huge hits such as”Dynamite,””Boy With Luv” and”DNA.”

Their achievement is evident from the pic snapped of the seat place within Globe Life Field on Tuesday… with all the group’s cutouts put in front row chairs above the 6-time Super Bowl champ and also his Buccaneers teammate, respectively Rob Gronkowski.

We know who @BTS_twt is currently rooting . Who is your prejudice? Ours is Yoongi. #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/HNMw212UKh — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 20, 2020 @Dodgers

While Jungkook, Jimin along with the boys will not really be present to the show involving the LA Dodgers along with Tampa Bay Rays, there’ll be a few real-life lovers in attendance Tuesday night… so perhaps somebody can snap a selfie together with all the imitation members?!

The Dodgers recognized that the gesture… and also gave a shout-out into Yoon-gi (AKA Suga), that has attended games in Dodger Stadium to cheer his man, pitcher Hyun-jin Ryu.

완봉 축하드려요! #Ryu pic.twitter.com/cyh1FhtEek — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) May 8, 2019 @BTS_twt

“We know that (BTS) is rooting ,” the group stated on Twitter. “Who is your prejudice? Ours is Yoongi. #WorldSeries”

Count that as a triumph to its BTS ARMY… and can we ask BLACKPINK cutouts following?!