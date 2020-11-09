BTS big winners at MTV EMAs

BTS were the big winners at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs), picking up four prizes.

BTS at the MTV Europe Music Awards

The K-pop act won Best Group and Biggest Fans, as well as Best Song, for ‘Dynamite’, and Best Virtual Live, for ‘BTS Bang Bang Con – The Live’, on Sunday evening (08.11.20).

The ceremony was beamed virtually from various cities, including London and Budapest, rather than one host city, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Upon being crowned the winners of Best Song, BTS said via video link: “This means so much for us, because we really wanted to enjoy this song with our fans in this difficult time.

“So, we want to dedicate this award to them – because they deserve it.”

Little Mix hosted the ceremony and performed ‘Sweet Melody’ from London, and the group – who were without band member Jesy Nelson, because she was unwell – won the Best Pop and Best UK & Ireland Act accolades.

After they were announced as the winners of the Best Pop prize, Leigh-Anne Pinnock said: “Oh my gosh, this is amazing.

“We just so wish our girl Jesy was here to receive this with us. She would be so happy.

“Thank you so much to our fans. You guys are just the best, you’re like our best friends.

“You have our backs, you’re just incredible.”

Other winners on the night included Lady Gaga, who won Best Artist and Best US Act, and Karol G was the recipient of the Best Latin gong,

Karol also won Best Collaboration after teaming up with Nicki Minaj on ‘Tusa’, but the pair missed out on the Best Video prize, which went to DJ Khaled for ‘Popstar’, which featured Drake and starred Justin Bieber.

As well as Little Mix, other immersive performances on the night included Doja Cat – who won in the Best New category – with a rock-inspired version of ‘Say So’.

What’s more, David Guetta took to Hungary’s Széchenyi Baths for his first live performance of ‘Let’s Love’ featuring Raye, and Yungblud – who won the Best Push award – performed ‘Strawberry Lipstick’ from London’s Roundhouse.

MTV EMA Winners 2020:

Best Video

DJ Khaled featuring Drake ‘Popstar’ starring Justin Bieber

Best Artist

Lady Gaga

Best Song

BTS – ‘Dynamite’

Best Collaboration

Karol G – ‘Tusa’ ft Nicki Minaj

Best Pop

Little Mix

Best Group

BTS

Best New

Doja Cat

Biggest Fans

BTS

Best Latin

Karol G

Best Rock

Coldplay

Best Hip Hop

Cardi B

Best Electronic

David Guetta

Best Alternative

Hayley Williams

Video for Good

H.E.R. – ‘I Can’t Breathe’

Best Push

Yungblud

Best Virtual Live

‘BTS Bang Bang Con – The Live’

Best UK & Ireland Act

Little Mix