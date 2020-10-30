Brutal Halloween Kills footage was published at BlumFest

Halloween has arrived a bit early for lovers of Michael Myers since Blumhouse has shown new footage for the forthcoming Halloween sequel, HALLOWEEN KILLS. The footage has been unleashed today throughout the studio’s inaugural BlumFest occasion.

“Next Halloween, even once the sunlight and somebody is lonely, he destroys,” Laurie (Jamie Lee Curtis) could be heard saying in the footage as Michael procures his iconic mask by a silent Haddonfield road. Soon thereafter, we are shown a collection of fast shots which have many of the movie’s coming characters, and needless to say, a little of those older ultra-violence, courtesy of this silent killer .

When speaking about the upcoming sequel, Halloween Kills manager and co-writer David Gordon Green stated,”How we look at it’s our 2018 movie was only the installation. Thus, together with Halloween kills it is double the excitement, it is 10 occasions the kills, and it has ghosts in the past and skeletons from the cupboard, and the appeal of Halloween amplified. So I am quite excited. I look at it as it is our Empire Strikes Back”

Returning for its highly-anticipated sequel is first Scream Queen, Jamie Lee Curtis, as Laurie Strode, together with Judy Greer starring as Laurie’s daughter Karen and Andi Matichak because her granddaughter Allyson. Newcomers into the sequel comprise Anthony Michael Hall, who’ll assume the function of Tommy Doyle – that the youthful boy Laurie was babysitting in John Carpenter’s first 1978 slasher classic. Furthermore, the tiny woman that Laurie was babysitting, Lindsey Wallace, will even look in the new movie. She will be played once more from Kyle Richards.

Halloween Kills was likely to be showcased in theaters this October, however, Michael Myers isn’t any game for theatres closings amid the COVID-19 catastrophe. Now, the movie is scheduled to arrive in theatres on October 15, 2021, providing Blumhouse ample time to drip-feed us treats in the upcoming movie.